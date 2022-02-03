UPDATE (CBS46) — CBS46 investigative reporter Rachel Polansky spoke to the Bleckley County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon and was read this statement:
Bleckley County Sheriffs Office is aware of the outstanding warrant regarding Sheriff Coody. Sheriff Coody is currently participating in a church-sponsored mission trip outside of the state of Georgia, that has been scheduled for nearly a year. Sheriff Coody has been a law enforcement officer for more than two decades and has tremendous respect for our court system. He’s taking these allegations seriously and will meet with the appropriate authorities as soon as he returns. The Bleckley county sheriffs office has always and will continue to believe in complete transparency- However, will not comment any further on these pending criminal charges, to allow the investigation to continue without interference. Sheriff Coody will provide more information at a later date, as he is able to do so.
When asked about Coody's return date, CBS46 was told that they do not know when he will return.
(1 of 3) I just talked with Bleckley Co Chief Dep. Daniel Cape, regarding the allegations into Sheriff Coody. He says he is: “aware of the outstanding warrant. Sheriff Coody is currently participating in a church sponsored mission trip outside of the state of Georgia...”@cbs46— Rachel Polansky (@RPolanskyNews) February 3, 2022
ATLANTA (CBS46) — A sheriff from central Georgia is wanted for sexual battery in Cobb County.
The Cobb County Police Department says it was alerted to an alleged sexual battery that occurred on the evening of Jan. 18 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly.
After a thorough investigation, CCPD says an arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 28 for Sheriff Kristopher Coody, the current sheriff of Bleckley County. Coody is not in custody at this time.
According to the warrant, Coody made intentional physical contact with intimate parts of the victim's body, when he allegedly placed his hand on the breast of the victim without her consent.
The victim, who is a prominent judge, spoke with CBS46 and acknowledged the details of the incident, but said it was important to let the legal process continue as the case remains under investigation.
The victim said the alleged incident took place at a sheriff's convention that was hosted at the hotel.
Due to the nature of the alleged crime, CBS46 has decided not to name the victim.
The investigation is ongoing. CBS46 will continue to update this story as we gather more information.
The Georgia Sheriff's Association has released the following statement:
The members of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association are aware of an incident of reported misdemeanor sexual battery that has resulted in a warrant being issued in Cobb County for the arrest of Sheriff Kristopher Coody of Bleckley County. The reported incident occurred after hours during the time of a scheduled annual training event not planned or sponsored by the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association.
The Association has no firsthand knowledge of the facts surrounding the reported incident and directs all incident related questions to the investigating agency.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Sheriff Coody was in custody. He has not been arrested at this time.
