UPDATE (CBS46) — The Clayton County Police have announced that they believe the body found behind a home in Rex is a 15-year-old boy named Logan Wade.
ORIGINAL STORY: 15-year-old missing in Clayton County since Oct. 8
A spokesman for the police department says they are waiting for DNA confirmation.
Wade was last seen on Oct. 8 at his home in the Deer Creek Mobile Home Park on Daniel Drive. It was believed he was headed to Krispy Kreme on Highway 138 at the time.
The boy's father told police that his gun was also missing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Initial story below
__________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Authorities are left with more questions than answers after a body was found near a home in Rex.
Officers with the Clayton County Police Department responded to the scene on the 6000 block of Saganaw Drive on Oct. 12. Upon arrival, police found a man dead behind the home.
The victim's identity remains unknown at this time and an autopsy is being performed to determine how he died.
This is a developing story. Check back here for future updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.