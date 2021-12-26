UPDATE (CBS46) -- The body of a once missing kayaker found in an Atlanta lake has been identified as 35-year-old Mugadu Ruhweza. ______________________________________________________________
UPDATE (CBS46) — The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has found the body of the missing kayaker and he was pronounced dead on scene.
Fire Rescue says the victim is 35 years old.
No further detail has been given at this time, but CBS46 does have a crew on the scene attempting to gather more information.
Original story below.
____________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Several agencies are responding to reports of a missing kayaker in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning.
According to the Atlanta Fire Department, a caller advised a man went missing after his kayak flipped over on a lake near the 2000 block of Benjamin E Mays Dr.
Details are limited at this time. CBS46 News has a crew en route, and this story will be updated when new information is released.
