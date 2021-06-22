ROCKDALE COUNTY (CBS46) — Authorities have located the body of a missing 16-year-old in the Yellow River in Rockdale County Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2:45 p.m. the Georgia State Patrol Dive team recovered the teen's body along the calmer area of the river, officials reported during a press conference.
Authorities believe the teen may have disappeared near the dam area of the river.
The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office says the call came in at around 7 p.m. Monday. Tuesday, crews have been on the river using sonar technology to try and locate the teen.
CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson is on the scene and was told by officials the teen was with a few companions when they lost him.
This is a breaking story. This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.