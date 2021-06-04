UPDATE (CBS46) — Authorities believe they have found the body of missing Washington County woman, Tina Prince.
At a press conference Friday evening, Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said they found a body believed to be Prince on a rural road outside of Sandersville.
The cause of death is unknown but an autopsy will be performed.
Authorities did arrest a 31-year-old man who is believed to be an acquaintance of Prince. He has been charged with one count of Felony Concealing a Death and two counts Felony Making False Statements.
At this hour, GBI Crime Scene specialists and Washington County Sheriff’s investigators are processing the scene where Prince was located.
UPDATE (CBS46) — Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says his department has made "tremendous progress" in the search for missing woman, Tina Prince.
That's according to a Facebook post Friday afternoon.
Sheriff Cochran noted that the department will make a statement about that progress at 6 p.m.
CBS46 will continue to follow these updates and bring you and update as soon as it becomes available.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — 3 new photos have been released of Tina Prince, the missing Washington County woman, who was last seen one week ago.
The newly-released photos of Prince are from the night she was last seen. Investigators say she was last seen at Pueblo's Restaurant in Sandersville before she disappeared.
Police did locate her vehicle, a 2018 Kia Forte, in Sandersville, but Prince was not with the vehicle.
Prince is described 5'5" tall, 130 lbs, with Auburn hair and blue eyes.
