COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A boil water advisory in Cobb County has been lifted.
Several areas in Cobb County reported water outages and a boil water advisory was issued as a result.
The outages were reported in parts of Mableton, Smyrna and Austell. According to the Cobb County Water Authority, as many as 500,000 customers were affected.
Cobb County Water System, City of Powder Springs, City of Smyrna, and City of Austell customers were advised to boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food.
This came after the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority identified a significant line break on Maner Road in Smyrna at around 4 a.m.
Normal pressure in the line was restored but several customers experienced a loss of water pressure.
The boil water advisory was lifted around 10:30 a.m.
Cobb Water is investigating reports of a water outage in parts of Mableton, Smyrna, and Austell. No word on what has caused the outage and how long it will last. pic.twitter.com/ziOScDb6IN— Cobb County, GA (@cobbcountygovt) June 11, 2019
