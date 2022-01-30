UPDATE (CBS46) — According to the incident report for the shooting that left a child injured outside of a Chipotle restaurant in Snellville, the boy shot himself.
The report says that the child and his brother were playing around in the car when they kicked something hard under one of the seats.
The 8-year-old boy picked up the gun, ejected the magazine, and point it at his own face, according to his brother's statement.
The gun belonged to the boy's stepfather, who is licensed to carry a weapon. The gun owner told police that he usually keeps it under the seat, but didn't know that his wife was taking the car that day.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — Snellville Police say a 7-year-old was accidentally shot by a 9-year-old outside of a Chipotle restaurant.
According to SPD, the shooting occurred while the adult went inside the restaurant to pick up food. They say the child got ahold of a firearm that was left in the vehicle.
Police say the 7-year-old victim was conscious and alert when they were transported to the hospital for treatment.
No other details have been released at this time. We will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as they become available.
