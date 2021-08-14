UPDATE: Officials have identified the victim as a man.
The preliminary information suggests it was a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police tell us the victim went to the hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.
ATLANTA (CBS46)—Police responded to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Candler Park around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Atlanta police arrived on the scene near the 400 blocks of Oakdale Road Northeast.
Investigators tell our photographer that one person was confirmed dead.
Details are limited currently. The victim’s identity, along with any suspect information is unknown.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
Stick with CBS46 News as we work to learn more.
