ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Governor Kemp's Office just clarified that there is a fifth confirmed case. The Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC have confirmed five additional cases of coronavirus in Georgia, with two more potential cases pending confirmation.

One person that recently returned from Italy is from Cobb County and is isolated at home.

Another individual is from Fulton County and is hospitalized; the source of this person's exposure is not clear at this time. Two others from Fulton county have also been confirmed as infected.

CDC testing has confirmed the presumptive positive test for coronavirus in a resident of Polk County. The individual is hospitalized in Floyd county at this time.

In addition, the Georgia Department of Public Health is waiting on a presumptive positive test for coronavirus in a Gwinnett County resident. This person recently returned from a trip to Italy and was self-monitoring at home. This person is now isolated at home.

Another presumptive case was tested on March 7th, with no confirmation yet on status or location.

“Federal and state officials continue to work closely together to conduct testing and determine the extent of exposure for confirmed cases of COVID-19. The risk to Georgians remains low. We ask Georgians to stay vigilant, utilize best practices to mitigate health risk, and remain calm,” said Governor Kemp.

“DPH is prepared to mitigate the spread of this virus in our state, and we are aggressively working to identify anyone who may have had contact with these individuals,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., DPH commissioner. “Despite these new cases, the overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low; but each new case of COVID-19 in Georgia reinforces the fact we should all be practicing basic prevention measures that are extremely effective in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory illnesses.”

