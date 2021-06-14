UPDATE (CBS46) — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a cashier at the Big Bear Supermarket has been killed after being shot during an altercation over a mask.
Sheriff Melody Maddox says a male suspect pulled out a gun and shot the cashier at the location. We do not yet know the identity of the woman who was killed, only that she was working as a cashier at the supermarket.
Sheriff Maddox said authorities do not know the specifics about the altercation over the mask, or what the store's policy is. Maddox said there were multiple people inside the supermarket when the shooting occurred.
Authorities did provide an update on the sheriff's deputy who was shot after the altercation at the supermarket, saying he responded to the shooting and opened fire on the gunman, striking him multiple times.
The deputy is currently "stable" but the sheriff did not provide an update on his condition.
The deputy is a 30-year veteran of law enforcement and the sheriff's office said he was trained for circumstances like the one that unfolded today.
The suspect is currently being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital, but we do not know his condition at this time.
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — A DeKalb County Sheriff's Reserve Unit Deputy was shot following an incident at the Big Bear Supermarket near the South DeKalb Mall on Candler Road.
Initial information from the sheriff's office says a male suspect was involved in a dispute with a young woman before he began firing at her inside the store.
The deputy, who was employed part-time for security with the store, intervened and returned fire and that's reportedly when the deputy was hit.
The extent of the injuries to all three people involved have not been released at this time, however, CBS46 has learned the deputy is expected to be OK.
An eyewitness on the scene tells CBS46 that the altercation started when a worker at the supermarket asked a man to put on his mask. She said the man became frustrated and shot the woman in the head.
Police are expected to provide an update on the incident at 4:30 p.m.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene to investigate.
CBS46 has also learned the deputy is a retired Major with the DeKalb County Police Department and recently moved over to the sheriff's office.
Editor's note: Headline and first paragraph were changed because we learned the officer shot was a former member of the DeKalb County Police Department and a current member of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
