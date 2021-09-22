UPDATE (CBS46) — More details have been released about the shooting in Chamblee early this morning.
According to the GBI, officers with Chamblee Police Department investigated to a report of a domestic aggravated assault around 6L3 a.m.
Upon arrivals, they encountered 40-year-old Irlin Paz who had a knife and was reportedly attacking a woman.
The police officers immediately intervened to stop the attack and at least one officer fired his gun.
Both Paz and the woman died at the scene. Another badly injured man with multiple stab wounds was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and required surgery. It is believed that he was trying to stop the attack when he was stabbed.
The GBI is conducting the shooting since it involved a police officer. Upon completion of its investigation, they will the case over to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office for review.
Chamblee PD is investigating the orignal 9-1-1 call, the aggravated assault and homicide.
This is the 72nd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Chamblee Police Department says it was involved in a shooting earlier today.
Chamblee Police say they responded to a domestic violence call around 6:30 a.m. at 3255 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
At this time, it is unknown whom was shot or what their condition may be.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
