UPDATE (CBS46) — The Cobb County Police Department have confirmed that a double homicide happened overnight at a home on Verbena Drive in Acworth.
CCPD says they responded to the home shortly after 9:30 a.m. Nov. 18. Inside the home, they found 31-year-old Timothy Justin Hicks and 31-year-old Amber Hicks with gunshot wounds. A 2-year-old toddler, who was unharmed, was found in the home. The toddler is being cared for by family members.
It appears that the double homicide happened overnight and an "unknown assailant (or assailants)" is responsible. Police say there is no indication that the assailant(s) stayed i the area.
Anyone with information about this double homicide is asked to call 770-499-3945 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.
Neighbors and colleagues of Justin Hicks confirmed to CBS46 he was a firefighter for Cherokee County Fire & EMS and had recently finished training to become a medic. It's unclear how long he had been with the department.
A procession of emergency vehicles transported Hicks body from his home Thursday night.
Initial story below
______________________________________________________________
ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside an Acworth home Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say they found the two deceased victims in the home on Verbena Drive in Acworth around 9:30 a.m. During the investigation, officer also located a toddler who they say was unharmed.
This is a developing story. CBS46 has a team headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.
