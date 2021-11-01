UPDATE (CBS46) — Additional information has been released about man and woman who are still wanted in connection to a brutal attack on Instagram Live on Oct. 30.
They have been identified as 28-year-old Daniellie Moose and 19-year-old Javen Hill.
Moose is 5-foot-9-inhes tall and weighs 165 pounds. Moose is wanted for multiple felonies and may be armed.
Hill is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He is also wanted on multiple felony warrants and may be armed.
If you have information about Moose or Hill, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.
INITIAL STORY BELOW
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) — Multiple people in Riverdale have been arrested for an assault that was broadcast on Instagram Live on Oct. 30.
The Clayton County Police Department says went to a home on Heather Circle in reference to a social media outcry for help.
Upon arrival, they spoke to a woman who denied anyone was at the home. During the conversation, one of the people who contacted police arrived at the home and showed police video that clearly indicated multiple people were inside.
After entering the home, police found the female victim behind a locked door with multiple non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital. After conducting several interviews, CCPD arrested 4 people. They are still looking for two people -- one who has been identified and one who has not.
Those arrested include 28-year-old Tynisha Blyther, 37-year-old Courtney Fisher, 21-year-old K'ayla Smith, and 19-year-old Quntavious Grover.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Daniellie Moose but she is not in custody at this time.
Additionally, police are looking for another man, whom they are calling a person of interest at this time.
Those arrested are facing the following charges: aggravated assault, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, terroristic threats and acts and tampering with evidence.
CCPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at 770-477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.