UPDATE (CBS46) — Three people, including a Clayton County police officer and his alleged shooter, are dead and two more are injured after a domestic violence call took a dramatic turn Tuesday night.
Clayton County police say they responded to Jervis Court in Rex where they found a woman lying motionless in the yard in what was believed to be a shooting. Moments later, another call came in reporting that a juvenile boy had also been shot at a nearby location.
While trying to render aid to the woman and find the young boy, officers say they were met with gunfire from an unknown location. Witnesses in the neighborhood told CBS46 a barrage of gunfire sprayed at the home in what they described as the sound and smell of "hundreds of bullets."
The officer tragically killed in the shooting was Field Training Officer Henry Laxson. His alleged shooter died during an exchange of gunfire with police.
Clayton County police officer Alex Chandler was also shot, but is recovering from his injuries. A juvenile victim remains in critical condition, but is believed to be okay at this time.
According to witnesses, the suspect who died was not working alone. Witnesses say at least two men were shooting at officers. Clayton County police have not confirmed whether a second shooter was taken into custody.
One of the neighbors told CBS46 bullets entered her house and several of her neighbor's homes, shattering windows and piercing walls of innocent bystanders.
Dozens of police vehicles and investigative units could be seen in the area hours after the shooting took place.
An investigation remains ongoing.
______________________________________________________________
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Two police officers with the Clayton County Police Department have been injured in an officer-involved shooting on Biscayne Boulevard in Rex.
CCPD says that the "suspect" is dead.
#NEW A neighbor in Clayton County shared this video where you can clearly hear gunfire during tonight's incident involving police officers. Story: https://t.co/gnF2qrGA8J pic.twitter.com/SA0O5qgTCl— CBS46 (@cbs46) December 1, 2021
The conditions of the officers are unknown at this time.
MAP OF THE AREA
Information is limited at this time. CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update as soon as we have more information.
VIDEO POSTED ON ATLSCOOP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.