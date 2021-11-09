UPDATE (CBS46) — A clothing rack appears to have caught fire on Tuesday afternoon inside of RUE21 at the Mall of Georiga.
A person who called 911 said shoppers tried to extinguish it with fire extinguishers before the fire department arrived.
When the fire department arrived, the mall was being evacuated because of smoke. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and used an electric fan to get ride of the smoke.
One mall security guard was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation but declined treatment.
A fire investigator is on scene for cause determination. Shoppers have not been allowed to return at this time.
Initial story below
______________________________________________________________
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Mall of Georgia was evacuated earlier today because of a fire.
According to the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.
The Mall of Georgia has been evacuated due to a fire. Firefighters quickly controlled the Fire and are currently working to clear out smoke. pic.twitter.com/5CUIHCFAjp— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) November 9, 2021
The people in the mall had to be evacuated because of smoke.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
No other information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.