UPDATE (CBS46) — According to Sgt. Wayne Delk with Cobb County Police, an off-duty officer spotted a white van "driving erratically" on Veterans Memorial Highway on Tuesday.
The officer turned around and began following the van while calling for backup.
The officer reportedly made at least two attempts to pull over the driver, who was swerving from side to side on the road. The driver did not stop and eventually crashed into a F-150 with a family inside.
No life-threatening injuries have been reported but "all" were transported to a local hospital.
The driver is facing multiple charges. The charges are not known at this time.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Cobb County Police are on the scene of a crash near Veterans Memorial Highway and Pinecrest Street.
The crash reportedly happened around 12:45 p.m. A store owner in the area told CBS46 that the crash happened during a police chase.
Georgia State Patrol will be investigating the crash.
Police were chasing this white van, when it crashed into a F-150 in Austell, GA around 12:45 this afternoon. I am working to learn what started the chase and bringing you details on @cbs46 at 4p. pic.twitter.com/QkyCZ8wJPY— Savannah Louie (@savannahlouieTV) October 5, 2021
Veterans Memorial Highway is shut down at Davis at this time. Cobb County Police are referring to it as a wrong-way driver crash with multiple injuries. Drivers should avoid the area.
*Traffic Update*Veterans Memorial Hwy is shut down at Davis due to wrong way driver crash. Multiple injuries. @cbs46 @FOX5Atlanta @11AliveNews @wsbtv @ajc @mdjonline @SouthCobbPatch *Media*PIO will meet on VMH at S Gordon at 2:45 pm.— Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) October 5, 2021
This is a developing story.
MAP OF THE AREA
