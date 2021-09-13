UPDATE (CBS46) — The man believed to have taken another man hostage is now dead after being shot by a Cobb County Police Department SWAT officer.
Sgt. Wayne Delk with CCPD says they received several calls about shots and one call about a hostage at an apartment complex on Old Concord Road earlier today.
Responding police officers observed a man throwing things from a balcony. Another man, whose wrists were bound, was with him.
When the unidentified man saw the police officers, he went back inside of the apartment with his hostage.
The SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called in. At some point, a SWAT officer shot and killed the man.
Delk says that officers saw the man with a knife and a gun before the shooting.
Nearby residents were evacuated or asked to stay inside.
The hostage was transported to Kennestone Hospital with several injuries. His exact condition is unknown but Delk said he was "injured severely.
Cobb County Police now say that the incident at Concord Crossing Apartments is an officer-involved shooting. Additionally, they say that the hostage has been rescued.
It is not known at this time whom was shot. There will be a press briefing at 1:15 p.m. Check back here for a livestream.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Cobb County Police are working a hostage situation at Concord Crossing Apartments on 2935 Old Concord Road in Smyrna.
The police department says that shots have been fired but no other information has been provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
