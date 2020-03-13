ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Georgia Department of Public Health says there are now 42 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and one person has died.
The department released the new numbers Friday morning.
According to the GDPH, 64 percent of the cases involved male victims while females account for 36 percent of the cases. Here's a county-by-county break down of the positive cases:
- Bartow County: 4
- Cherokee County: 2
- Cobb County: 8
- Coweta County: 1
- DeKalb County: 5
- Fayette County: 5
- Fulton County: 8
- Gordon County: 2
- Gwinnett County: 2
Meanwhile, the first death has been reported. A 67-year-old man who was hospitalized is Georgia's first death from coronavirus, Gov. Brian Kemp said as some of the state's largest school districts announced plans to close indefinitely.
The man tested positive for the virus March 7 and was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone in Marietta, according to the governor.
Kemp said the man had “underlying medical conditions," but he did not say what they were or how the man may have contracted the illness.
