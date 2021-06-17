VILLA RICA (CBS46) – A couple reported missing from Villa Rica was found safe Thursday, police said.
Melissa Moran and Daniel Bookout were reported missing after they were last seen in the area of Lake Paradise, Villa Rica on June 15th. The truck they were driving was found on Lake Drive the same day.
No further information is available at this time.
