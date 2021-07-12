LUMPKIN County, Ga. (CBS46) — Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office announced the suspect accused of shooting at officers during a chase Sunday afternoon has now been caught.
"I wan to thank the men and women of the Sherriff's Office that have been perusing all night. I also want to thank all the men and women from all the state agencies that have assisted us." said Lumpkin County Sherriff Stacy Jarrard in an update via Facebook.
According to officers, during the chase in the Mt. Olive Rd area, Gerardo Jonathan Flowers, AKA “Jerry,” fired shots and then fled from his vehicle into the woods.
The Lumpkin County Sherriff's Office also shared suspect Gerardo Jonathan Flowers has charges in Hall and Habersham county already.
Stay with CBS46 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.