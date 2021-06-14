DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — A DeKalb County Sheriff's Reserve Unit Deputy was shot following an incident at the Big Bear Supermarket near the South DeKalb Mall on Candler Road.
Initial information from the sheriff's office says a male suspect was involved in a dispute with a young woman before he began firing at her inside the store.
The deputy, who was employed part-time for security with the store, intervened and returned fire and that's reportedly when the deputy was hit.
The extent of the injuries to all three people involved have not been released at this time, however, CBS46 has learned the deputy is expected to be OK.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene to investigate.
CBS46 has also learned the deputy is a retired Major with the DeKalb County Police Department and recently moved over to the sheriff's office.
CBS46 has a team on scene and we will continue to provide updates as they become available.
Editor's note: Headline and first paragraph were changed because we learned the officer shot was a former member of the DeKalb County Police Department and a current member of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
