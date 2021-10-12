UPDATE (CBS46): DeKalb County commissioners have voted to remove the Indian War cannon from Decatur Square. The cannon will be removed within 90 days, according to Commissioner Ted Terry.
The cannon was placed in the square in 1906 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It will be placed in storage.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — As President Joe Biden signed a proclamation declaring Monday, Oct. 11, as Indigenous Peoples' Day, another resolution waits for a vote in DeKalb County.
It would remove an Indian War cannon from Decatur Square. Members of the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights gathered to support its removal Monday.
"I think because a lot of people refer to it as Columbus Day, so part of it is to bring awareness to the fact it should be recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day," said Fonta High, co-chair of the alliance.
The cannon was placed at the square in 1906 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, but the group now doesn't claim ownership.
"It's a really big deal for us and that we were chased off this land and we don't feel like we're welcome to come back with a cannon sitting there guarding the courthouse," said John Winterhawk with the Southeastern Mvskoke Nation.
Its removal could come soon, after DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry says the county has been researching it for months, and introduced a resolution to remove it two weeks ago.
"The resolution simply directs the administration to remove the cannon within 90 days and to put an ad in the paper, to put a call out for anyone that might believe they're the rightful owners of it," said Commissioner Terry. "This is just a recognition that that type of relic doesn't have a place in the public square in the 21st century."
To some, 90 days is too long.
"We want it removed now, not 90 days later after the final vote," said High.
"It's an instrument of death. I think in this time we're in right now, we don't need to be showing guns and that kind of thing," said Winterhawk.
A vote is expected at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
