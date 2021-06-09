UPDATE (CBS46) — DeKalb County Police say a suspect wanted for a June 8 murder, was the one shot by Georgia State Police on Interstate 85 Wednesday afternoon.
According to DeKalb PD, the man allegedly shot two women on Tuesday, killing one and injuring another. The woman who was injured remains in the hospital.
We still do not know the status or condition of the suspect shot by a GSP trooper, but we are attempting to obtain that information and will share it with you as soon as we get it.
Full story details below.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia State Patrol have confirmed that they have been involved in an officer-involved shooting on the south side of Atlanta.
GSP tells us the incident took place this afternoon near the I-285 and I-85 interchange, south of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
We do know that one person has been shot by GSP, according to a spokesperson, however, we do not know the circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time only that the incident stemmed from a vehicle pursuit.
GSP says there was an exchange of gunfire on scene but no trooper was injured in that exchange. It is unclear if any trooper was injured during the pursuit.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have been notified and requested on the scene, but did not provide any other detail.
This incident comes one day after GSP fatally shot a man after a high-speed chase and gun battle in Columbus.
CBS46 has a a crew on the scene in South Fulton County and will provide updates as soon as they come in.
