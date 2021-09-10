UPDATE (CBS46) — The DeKalb County police officer involved in an overnight crash has been released from the hospital, according to the police department.
Additionally, the driver has been identified as 49-year-old Joe Moore. Dekalb PD says he is facing DUI and other charges.
The crash happened at 11:50 p.m. Thursday. The police officer was headed north on Turner Hill Road near Old Covington Highway when the vehicle driven by Moore reportedly ran a red light and hit the officer's patrol car as the driver was turning left.
Initial story below
______________________________________________________________
LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A DeKalb County police officer avoids serious injury after an overnight crash involving a suspected DUI driver.
Just after midnight Friday, a DeKalb County police cruiser was involved in a crash with a motorist in the 2800 block of Turner Hill Road.
The officer was not seriously injured.
The driver of the civilian vehicle was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence, according to police.
