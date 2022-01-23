UPDATE (CBS46)—A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a man who broke into his southeast Atlanta home.
According to the preliminary investigation, the deputy was coming home from work when he got a Ring camera notification that showed a man breaking into his home.
The deputy arrived at his home and saw the intruder walking away while carrying tools and other items.
A spokesperson with the GBI says the deputy was driving his personal car but was still in uniform.
The sheriff followed the suspected burglar, who walked into the woods. The deputy got out of his car, approached the man in the woods, and an altercation occurred, resulting in the deadly shooting.
Responding officers found the deputy giving the man CPR, he was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The deputy has a minor ankle injury. Investigators say the deputy’s home had been kicked in and the items found in the woods did belong to the house.
ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police have requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate an overnight shooting involving an officer.
The incident happened around 12:04 a.m. Sunday on Springside Drive near Macon Drive SE in southeast Atlanta.
Fulton County sent the following statement:
Overnight, a Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a shooting at his residence. The GBI has been asked to investigate the officer involved shooting and the Atlanta Police Department is investigating the incident leading up to the shooting.
At this time, it is unknown if anyone was shot.
We are working to confirm details on what happened, and this story will be updated as soon as we get more information.
