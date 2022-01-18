UPDATE (CBS46) -- The Douglasville Police Department announced Wednesday that they have arrested the fourth suspect, 17-year-old Jhabre Wilson, in the deadly New Year's Eve shooting.
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — Douglasville Police have released new details about the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old Landon Smith at a New Year's Eve party in a short-term rental.
Police say three people, including two teenagers, are in custody. A fourth suspect is on the run.
ORIGINAL STORY: Teen found shot to death at short-term rental property in Douglasville
They have been identified as 18-year-old Zorree Peeples, 17-year-old Jhabre Wilson, 17-year-old Karea Cowvins and 20-year-old Davion White.
“All these charges [for the two males] are going to be gang-related charges. Because we did find out through the investigation that two of these men were involved in gangs in Cobb County,” said Chief Gary Sparks, Douglasville Police Department.
White was taken into custody in Oklahoma and is being charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, GA Street Gang Act violations and various weapon offenses.
Cowins and Peeoples were taken into custody and are being charged with Aggravated Assault.
Detectives are still trying to locate and arrest Wilson.
Los Angeles County Commissioner Maxwell Billieon, who is helping and advising the Smith family, says a judge has already denied bond for Cowins and Peeples. Adding the judge said they were a flight risk and a danger to society.
Police have charged 4 people in connection to the murder of 15yr Landon Smith on Dec 31 in Douglasville. Jhabre Wilson is still missing, the other 3 are in custody. Smith's family just held a celebration of life over the weekend for the teenager. #crime @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/w4rAxRRvgj— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 18, 2022
Commissioner Billieon also said that a civil suit will soon be filed by the family. The complaint could name Airbnb, whose platform was allegedly used by the people who held the party to communicate with the owner according to Billieon, and also the HOA for the area.
Airbnb previously denied that any reservation was made for the house through their booking system.
Smith’s family and friends held a celebration of life for the 15-year-old on Dec. 15.
“I love this little dude. This is who I remember [holding up a photo], this is who I remember. It was difficult for me and his daddy to come down and view the casket, because that ain’t who we know,” said Christopher Smith, Landon Smith's uncle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.