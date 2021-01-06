Atlanta Police were able to identify and arrest the driver suspected in the death of a pedestrian Wednesday night.
Police got the call just before 8 p.m. and when they arrived at the intersection of Lakewood Avenue S.E. and Miller Reed Ave. S.E., they found a man in serious condition. CPR was provided and he was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police released the identity of the victim Thursday. He was 26-year-old Demarco Head.
The driver of the white sedan which left the scene according to police was identified as Charlissa Carter. The 33-year-old suspect was charged with homicide by vehicle and felony hit and run. She was taken to the Fulton County jail.
