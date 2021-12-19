UPDATE (CBS46)-- The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is investigating a failed traffic stop that turned into a car chase, resulting in law enforcement shooting the driver, who is now in critical condition.
The driver of the truck is identified as Willie Lee Austin, 30, of Olive Branch, Mississippi. GBI says a female passenger was also in the truck, and she was not injured nor were any of the responding officers.
Multiple agencies assisted Polk County Police, including GSP and Haralson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
According to the investigation, a trooper made a PIT maneuver on the truck. GSP troopers and HCSO deputies approached Austin, at which point the truck accelerated towards them. Both officials fired into the truck, shooting Austin.
GBI says this is the 95th officer-involved shooting they have been asked to investigate in 2021.
Original story below
POLK COUNTY, GA. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in west Georgia Saturday evening.
Polk County Police Chief, Kenny Dodd, told CBS46 that one of his officers were dispatched to a reckless driver call on Piedmont Highway.
When the officer attempted to stop the driver, that turned into a chase.
Georgia State Patrol responded to the chase as it crossed from Polk County on to Highway 27 in Haralson County.
Shortly after, GSP pitted the driver and shots were fired.
The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
We have a CBS46 News crew on the way to the scene. Check back for the latest details as we update this story.
