UPDATE (CBS46) — The Georgia Department of Public Safety has released additional details about the crash involving a dump truck and passenger car on Friday afternoon.
According to DPS, the dump truck was traveling north on Unisia Drive when it blew a tire and the driver lost control. The dump truck crossed the solid double yellow line and traveled into the path of the passenger car.
The dump truck hit the passenger car and both vehicles left the road and went down the embankment. The driver of the passenger car had to be extricated from his vehicle by Monroe Fire Rescue. He was transported to Piedmont Athens with severe injuries.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
Original story below
MONROE, Ga. (CBS46) — One person has been seriously injured after a dump truck overturned along Unisia Drive in Monroe, Ga. Friday afternoon.
Details of the crash are limited at this time. Authorities in Monroe and Walton County tell CBS46 that the call came in around 2:20 p.m.
A second vehicle was involved in the crash, but it is unclear if the injured person was in the dump truck or the second vehicle.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. The road is expected to be closed until at least 5 p.m.
