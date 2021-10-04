facebook down

UPDATE (CBS46) — As of 6 p.m. ET, it appears that many users are able to access Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp again. However, it does not appear that the issue is fully resolved. 

Facebook has not explained why their social media apps were down for several hours on Monday afternoon. Some experts have said it was a Domain Name System issue. 

Shortly before 4 p.m., Chief Technical Officer Mike Schroepfer posted an apology to Twitter.

Initial story below.

______________________________________________________________

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp appear to be down right now around the United States and beyond

Reports began flooding social media around 11:45 a.m. ET, according to DownDetector.com

Facebook tweeted at 12:22 p.m. that they are aware of the situation and are working on it.

Multiple security experts have pointed to a Domain Name System problem as the possible culprit, according to CNN Business

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.