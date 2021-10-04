UPDATE (CBS46) — As of 6 p.m. ET, it appears that many users are able to access Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp again. However, it does not appear that the issue is fully resolved.
Facebook has not explained why their social media apps were down for several hours on Monday afternoon. Some experts have said it was a Domain Name System issue.
Shortly before 4 p.m., Chief Technical Officer Mike Schroepfer posted an apology to Twitter.
*Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible— Mike Schroepfer (@schrep) October 4, 2021
Initial story below.
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp appear to be down right now around the United States and beyond
Reports began flooding social media around 11:45 a.m. ET, according to DownDetector.com.
Facebook tweeted at 12:22 p.m. that they are aware of the situation and are working on it.
We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021
Multiple security experts have pointed to a Domain Name System problem as the possible culprit, according to CNN Business.
Check back for updates.
