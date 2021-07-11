UPDATE: Following Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker, Barkevious Mingo's arrest Atlanta Falcons released a statement early Sunday morning, “After being made aware today of allegations involving Barkevious Mingo and gathering information on the matter, the Atlanta Falcons have terminated his contract," said the Falcons.
We have terminated the contract of Barkevious Mingo. https://t.co/31p1hfgJF0— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 11, 2021
These were all the details released. Stick with CBS46 News as we work to learn more.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker, Barkevious Mingo, was arrested in Arlington, Texas on charges of 'indecency with a child' Thursday.
At 9:46 p.m., Mingo turned himself in on his own accord. The Arlington Police Department then arrested him on one count of 'indecency with a child' - sexual contact.
Mingo posted his $25,000bond and has been released from police custody.
The Falcons sent out a statement Saturday afternoon saying, “Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and is currently gathering information on this incident. The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.”
Mingo played college football at Louisiana State and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns sixth overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. He won Super Bowl LI with the New England Patriots.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as new details become available.
