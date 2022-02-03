UPDATE (CBS46) — Atlanta Police arrested 26-year-old Trevion Dashawn Webb for shooting two contractors working at The Premier at 1935 apartments in southwest Atlanta Wednesday.
Webb, a resident of the complex, is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail.
One man was killed and one was shot in the hand. A third worker ran away. They worked for a waterproofing company and were working in the basement of a building in the complex on Alison Court when police said the suspect approached them.
Family of the man who died indentify him as 43-year-old Anastazio Jeronimo of Brookhaven. They said he had a 16-year-old daughter. Thursday relatives showed up to the scene where Jeronimo was killed to see for themselves where it happened. They are devastated and confused by the crime. They said they want justice.
"He just came to do some work in here, how can someone want to do that to him?” said his brother Jamie Jeronimo.
Residents of the apartment complex are also upset.
"To hear somebody leaving their house and not coming back home after they went to work because they got shot about nothing, it's unbelievable," said one woman.
"It's a horrible thing," said Tim Donaldson, another resident. "You don’t come to get hurt on your job, you come to work to make money to pay your bills, raise your family.”
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
ATLANTA (CBS46) — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.
It happened Wednesday at The Premier apartments at 1935 Alison Court. The Atlanta Police Department's homicide commander says a three-man crew was doing work in a unit when they were confronted by a gunman. Two men, part of the crew, were shot. One died at the hospital.
"At this point, we are working through the early stages of the investigation. We've done a substantial amount of work on scene, we do feel this case is moving in the right direction. We've recovered some ballistic evidence inside as well as some electronic evidence that will play a vital role in the case," said Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, Atlanta Police Department.
Detectives are working to identify and locate the shooter.
Anyone with information should contact APD or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477). The tip can result in a reward of up to $2,000 to the individual who supplied the information needed to solve the case. To submit anonymous tips online, click here.
