UPDATE (CBS46) — A family member has identified the 11-year-old trick-or-treater as Devonne "DJ" Malique David.
UPDATE (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department tells CBS46 that the child killed while trick-or-treating in Atlanta last night was an 11-year-old boy.
Police have not released the child's identity at this time.
The boy was struck and killed by a vehicle just after 8 p.m. Sunday night. APD says, at this point in their investigation, they do not anticipate any charges against the driver.
#BreakingNews Atlanta police have released the age of the boy killed while trick-or-treating on Memorial Dr. Police say the boy is 11-years-old and do not anticipate any charges against the driver. @cbs46 #halloween2021 #Halloween Details: https://t.co/Q7neAId8yi pic.twitter.com/a4AuMPZopV— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) November 1, 2021
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A young boy was struck and killed in southeast Atlanta while trick-or-treating Sunday night.
Around 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle call on Memorial Drive SE.
When they arrived, officers located a boy who was hit by a vehicle.
The child was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Our crew at the location said there is candy on the ground near the scene.
The driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
The investigation continues.
