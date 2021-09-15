UPDATE (CBS46) — A new date has been announced for the performance of "Hamilton" at the FOX Theatre that was canceled on Sept. 20.
The new performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20. Other performances are scheduled through Sept. 26.
All tickets to the Sept. 15 performance will be honored for the rescheduled performance on Monday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Refunds and exchanges are available for any ticketholders who are unable to attend the added performance and can be accessed by contacting the original point of purchase: Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta subscribers can call 800-278-4447; and Fox Theatre ticketholders can call 855-285-8499 or email at boxoffice@foxtheatre.org.
Initial story below
_____________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Fox Theatre made the difficult decision to cancel a performance of Hamilton Wednesday due to an unexpected delay in receiving COVID-19 test results.
The venue canceled the performance, much to the disappointment of fans, out of an abundance of caution for the cast, crew, and musicians.
Upcoming performances of the show are set to go on as scheduled with the Wednesday performance now pushed to next week. The Fox asked that ticket holders keep their tickets to be used at the rescheduled performance, while clarifying that refunds and exchanges would be made available as desired by ticket holders.
The Fox Theatre released a statement regarding the unfortunate situation on their social media platforms. Schedules and ticketing information for upcoming performances of Hamilton can be found at the Fox Theatre’s website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.