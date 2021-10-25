UPDATE (CBS46) — CBS46’s Allen Devlin spoke with one of Andres Munoz’s best friends, George Arellano, regarding his death. According to Arellano, Munoz was a fun loving, charismatic and caring person who had a passion for cars.
“We’re all in disbelief,” said Arellano. “We still can’t believe that this really happened. Out of everybody Andres was so loving and he just wanted to see everybody win.”
Munoz worked for years to obtain the orange Jaguar Type-R, and unveiled his prize possession to a group of friends at a QuickTrip on his birthday when he first bought it. Arellano says that the Munoz family and everyone who knew Munoz are devastated.
“I know I speak for everybody when I say he didn’t deserve this,” said Arellano.
The Munoz family obtained video allegedly showing a brawl outside of Loca Luna involving Munoz; the moments prior to the shooting that claimed his life. The video shows several men rolling on the ground throwing punches. A woman at one point runs up and pushes several of the men. It is hard to tell exactly what is going on through the video, but Munoz’s family have identified Munoz from the video.
Police are interviewing witnesses. No suspects have been named and no arrest have been made in this case as of yet.
“He was truly a brother to me, and I don’t really think I got to say that to him,” said Arellano.
CBS46 made contact with the Munoz family, who have respectfully declined to comment during this difficult time.
______________________________________________________________
UPDATE (CBS46) — The man who was shot during an incident involving his luxury vehicle has been identified as 23-year-old Andres Munoz of Acworth.
Initial story below
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man, believed to be in his mid 30s, is dead following a shooting at Amsterdam Walk that began as an argument involving a luxury car.
It happened at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. Atlanta police say some sort of altercation took place after someone was reportedly leaning on the victim's orange Jaguar.
Shortly after, the car's owner suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
The shooter has not been arrested at this time.
Neighboring businesses told CBS46 they recently stepped up security measures due to a rise in crime in the area.
“In the past couple of months we have had a couple of vehicle break-ins so we decided to install security cameras in the front and back," said Johnathan Carter, an employee of Toll Brothers, located in the shopping area.
Other businesses also noted the crime issues, but said they're hopeful their cameras will help detectives track down a suspect.
In 2017, a similar shooting rocked residents near Amsterdam Walk. Now, some business owners say they hope added security could deter these acts of violence.
The Atlanta Police Department is asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in this case should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online here. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
