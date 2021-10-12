ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A woman was killed overnight in Buckhead after she was ejected from a vehicle at the intersection of Piedmont and Peachtree Road.
It happened around 11 p.m. Oct. 10.
Upon arrival, officers found the woman unconscious in the roadway. She was taken to the hospital but died of her injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates that the woman may have been pushed or may have fallen from the moving vehicle. The driver had apparently fled the scene.
She has been identified as 28-year-old Catherine Khan, according to the Fulton County medical examiner's office.
CBS46 learned from Catherine Khan's father she was an organ donor. Her dad says doctors told him they were able to save two babies as a result.
Loved ones described Khan's personality as infectious. She was a Buckhead Bartender known to make people feel welcomed.
"She could make anybody laugh. She made everybody that she met feel special, loved, and important," said friend Elizabeth Burell. "The unfortunate
reality is she just isn't here with us anymore. That's what we have to deal with right now." Adding, "We can only hope that justice is served that who did or caused this -- they pay for what they did."
The 28-year-old was fighting to get her wallet back from someone she believed stole it, it was her grandmother's wallet who passed away, according to friends.
Video obtained by ATLUncensored on Instagram shows her outside of a white Lamborghini, appearing to hit someone for the wallet as she tells bystanders to "call the cops."
Witnesses reported seeing her get in the car but say shortly after she was ejected from it.
