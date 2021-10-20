4 P.M. UPDATE (CBS46): The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that the woman who was killed on Wednesday morning was Courtney Cox.
CBS46 has spoken to the families of both Cox and the man accused of killing her and they say they are devastated.
The shooter exchanged gunfire with Atlanta Police before he was either shot by police or killed himself.
Residents of the building told CBS46 that a stray bullet hit a water pipe, which resulted in flooding in units under the 21st floor and McCray's Tavern.
Scary morning for this resident of the Icon high-rise in Midtown. She tells me she heard gunshots, opened her door to investigate, and a bullet flew into her place! I share her account at 6p on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/5aLguSprCk— Savannah Louie (@savannahlouieTV) October 20, 2021
Police and residents say if not for the fast response of Atlanta Police, the situation could have been much worse.
_____________________________________________________________
1 P.M. UPDATE (CBS46): The GBI has identified the man believed to be the shooter in this morning's incident as 31-year-old Jarvis Jarrette of Milledgeville.
The GBI says Jarrette was actively shooting from a balcony at officers and at least one officer fired back.
A woman's body was found inside of a residence at Atlantic House Midtown and Jarrette's body was found on the balcony.
Atlanta Police are investigating the woman's death. The GBI will investigate the death of Jarrette since it involved police officers.
At this time, the relationship between the woman and Jarrette has not been released.
______________________________________________________________
UPDATE (CBS46) — The GBI is now investigating a shooting in midtown.
“We received a call about 3:25 this morning,” said Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant.
Bryant said officers were called to a midtown high rise this morning, where they found a man shooting. He said the suspect then opened fire at officers.
“It appeared he was shooting both inside and outside the building,” Bryant told reporters.
Police said the suspected shooter killed a woman in one apartment unit at Atlantic House apartments. They said it was someone he knew.
“The victim did live in the building,” Bryant said. “The suspect…we’re trying to determine did he live there or was he visiting.”
Bryant said there’s evidence the shooter was jumping from balcony to balcony.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she was following updates throughout the morning.
“A reminder of the danger that our police officers and public safety personnel face every day while most of us are sleeping.
“There were several rounds inside multiple units,” said Deputy Chief Charles Hampton. “We have been able to check those units and have not located any other victims.”
A resident at the Icon Midtown apartment building across the street sent CBS46 photos of bullet marks in her unit.
“I got shot at opening my balcony door,” she told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Atlantic House management told residents to stay inside their apartments as police investigated.
The elevators were down and water was off.
Mayor Bottoms stressed the need for tips in every investigation so officers can appropriately respond.
“Pease call 911,” she said. “We did start receiving phone calls, but social media received information and has received more information quite frankly than we have received through our 911 center.”
Police said it’s too soon to determine whether an officer killed the suspect.
Police say the suspected shooter was killed and the situation has ended, leaving no further threat to those in and around the building.
A woman was found dead in one of the units. Police said they believe the victim and shooter knew each other.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene to investigate as is common in officer-involved shootings.
APD says multiple people called 911 and took video of the incident as it was occurring. They are asking for anyone who saw anything to reach out to police to help with their investigation.
You can watch the full press conference from authorities below.
This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.
Initial story below.
_____________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police and SWAT are at the scene of an active shooter situation along West Peachtree Street.
Reports of shots fired came in Wednesday morning just before 4 a.m.
Police responded to the scene at Atlantic House Midtown.
The building's management team sent the following message to residents:
"PLEASE STAY IN YOUR APARTMENTS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. The Atlanta Police Department and City Officials are on the property. The elevators are currently down and the water in the building is temporarily turned off and we will advise when it is back on. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Again, please STAY IN YOUR APARTMENTS. We will keep everyone posted when it is ok to leave."
- Atlantic House Management
Witnesses reported hearing multiple rounds shot and the sound of glass shattering. One witness said he saw the shooter on a balcony at one point.
Another resident across street from shooter location says he on his balcony when he heard noise. He says he made eye contact with shooter and shooter proceeded to shoot in his direction. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/aVZaJhUIPr— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) October 20, 2021
A resident of Atlantic House tells me they have no water because one of the bullets struck a pipe. Residents being told to stay inside as police investigate @cbs46— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) October 20, 2021
Resident at Icon Apartments told me she allowed a sniper to set up in her apartment, was there for more than 2 hours.— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) October 20, 2021
Portions of West Peachtree were promptly shut down. A number of streets between 10th and 14th streets remain closed to traffic as police continue to maintain a heavy presence in the area.
The following streets have been closed:
- Spring St at 14th St
- West Peachtree at 14th St
- 14th St at Crescent St
- 13th St at Spring St
- 13th St. at Peachtree Walk
- 13th St at West Peachtree St
- 13th St at West Peachtree St
- 12th St at West Peachtree St
- 12th St. at Peachtree St
- 11th St. at Peachtree Walk
- 10th at West Peachtree St
GBI is at the scene assisting police with the investigation.
This is a developing story. CBS46 is live at the scene and will have the latest details as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.