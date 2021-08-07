UPDATE (CBS46) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who allegedly shot and killed a postal worker in Banks County Saturday morning.
The GBI says Larry Steven Grogan, 49, of Danielsville, Ga., was taken into custody after he opened fire on two Banks County Sheriff's deputies, following the alleged homicide.
After a chase along GA Highway 51, The GBI says Grogan got out of his car and fired a rifle at the deputies. The deputies returned fire, injuring Grogan. He was taken to a local hospital. The deputies were not injured.
Initial story below.
____________________________________________________________
BANKS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A postal worker is dead after being shot while delivering mail Saturday morning.
At approximately 9:38 a.m., Sheriff's deputies responded to a call in the 200 block of Hebron Road in Commerce, regarding an intentional shooting.
Deputies said 59-year-old Asa "Junior" Wood was found with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.
During the investigation, leads were developed and deputies had a person of interest in mind. They were then given a vehicle description for that person of interest.
While patrolling the area of Hwy 51 North and Bennett Road, deputies encountered the vehicle of interest and attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle.
That is when the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. While in pursuit, a Banks County Sheriff’s deputy performed a PIT maneuver, disabling the suspect's vehicle.
The driver quickly exited the vehicle armed, and began shooting at deputies. Deputies returned fire, hitting the suspect, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate the officer involved shooting as standard procedure. Deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Deputies have not yet released the suspect's name.
The GBI is investigating this developing case.
