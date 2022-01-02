UPDATE (CBS46) -- Law enforcement officials are releasing more details in the fatal encounter between two teens at a Forsyth Walmart.
Tarmaine Jontavion, 17, was taken into police custody in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Cedric Mays.
Monroe County Sheriff Deputies and Forsyth Police Department officers responded to the Forsyth Walmart in reference to a shooting.
According to investigators, a dispute began in the produce section, which then escalated when Bowden allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot Mays several times.
Mays was pronounced dead at the scene and TJ Bowden was taken into custody by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation has since been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.
