UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man involved in the police chase on Tuesday as 28-year-old Shavoz Levon Seals of Union City.
The GBI says that Georgia State Patrol was attempting to stop and arrest Seals shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday due to active warrants connected to a murder investigation.
Seals took off from officers in the area of Abernathy Road NW and Brandon Mill Road. GSP performed a PIT maneuver to stop him. Immediately following the PIT maneuver, Seals shot himself, according to GSP. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.
During the incident, a GSP trooper accidentally fired his gun in the direction of Seals.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner will perform the autopsy. This is an open investigation.
Initial story below
______________________________________________________________
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A murder suspect has crashed following a police chase through Sandy Springs Tuesday afternoon.
Sandy Springs Police tell CBS46 News that shots were fired as they chase the suspect through the city. The suspect eventually crashed his car on Brandon Mill Road. The roadway is shut down just north of Johnson Ferry Road as police continue their investigation.
SUSPECT SHOT IN SANDY SPRINGS: Neighbors are without power in Sandy Springs after suspect pursuit. More on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/ATqS5qmsUg— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) October 19, 2021
According to police, they performed a PIT maneuver to stop the driver. The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital after police say he shot himself on the scene.
GSP MURDER SUSPECT PURSUIT: We are on scene of the pursuit that ended right here in Sandy Springs. You can still see the suspects car right here. Police say the murder suspect shot himself. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/cawYbRZLw5— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) October 19, 2021
CBS46 has also learned that the Georgia State Patrol along with the GBI were called to investigate the incident.
@SandySprings_PD is at the scene assisting @ga_dps GPS in the area of Brandon Ridge Dr at Brandon Mill Road. Brandon Mill Road just north from Johnson Ferry Road will be shutdown to Lost Forest Dr while they conduct their investigation. pic.twitter.com/l4FR8orDDY— Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) October 19, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.