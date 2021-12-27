UPDATE (CBS46) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released additional information related to the shooting involving a police officer on Sunday night at Atlantic Station.
GBI says the incident started around 10:05 p.m. between two groups of people and a male teenager near 17th and Market streets.
The male teenager was apparently arguing with one of the groups of people. He then ran a short distance on 17th Street and exchanged gunfire with someone in the other group of people.
A Georgia State University Police officer who was working an off-duty job on 17th Street saw the incident and shot the teen that fired at the group.
The teenager was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. A gun was recovered at the scene. No one else was injured.
This is the 99th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.
Story continues below
UPDATE (CBS46) -- New information is being revealed about what lead to an officer-involved shooting at Atlantic Station Sunday night.
Georgia State interim Police Chief Anthony Coleman told CBS46 a Georgia State University police officer shot a man they say was "actively firing shots" into the crowd at Atlantic Station.
"A GSU police officer was working an off-duty job at Atlantic Station when he and Atlantic Station security responded to a fight between young adults," Coleman said. "When they arrived they encountered a young black male actively firing shots into a crowd. The GSU Officer fired at the shooter striking him. The officer rendered aid to the suspect until relieved by another officer."
The shooter suffered injuries, but is reported to be stable.
GBI is investigating.
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting that took place late Sunday night at Atlantic Station.
Details are very limited at this time, but Atlanta Police tell the CBS46 crew on scene the incident involved the Georgia State University Police Department.
Several different agencies have responded to the scene, including Atlanta Police. The GBI is en route to the scene to investigate what happened.
At 11:34 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department released the following statement to CBS46.
"APD responded to a disturbance call regarding a large crowd gathering at 230 17th ST NW. To our knowledge, an officer involved shooting also occurred at the location. Please keep in mind the officer involved shooting did not involve any officers with the Atlanta Police Department."
CBS46 reached out to Atlantic Station, who provided the following statement:
“We are aware of the incident that occurred late Sunday night on 17th Street. The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority and we are working with law enforcement as they investigate this matter. For more information, please reach out to the GBI.“
CBS46 will continue to provide updates as soon as we learn more from police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.