UPDATE (CBS46) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has snapped back on Twitter against the new federal lawsuit field Friday against the state's voting law.
Kemp sent a series of tweets accusing the Biden Administration of "weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out their far-left agenda that undermines election integrity and empowers federal government overreach in our democracy."
Kemp tweeted that the lawsuit is "born out of the lies and misinformation the Biden administration has pushed against Georgia’s Election Integrity Act from the start."
Kemp went on to say that he fought the Obama Justice Department twice over election security and won.
"I look forward to going three for three to ensure it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia," he tweeted.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Justice Department is filing a federal lawsuit against the State of Georgia over its new voting restrictions, according to a report from the Washington Post.
The lawsuit alleges the new laws discriminate against Black Americans, according to the report.
The new law will limit drop boxes to the inside of early voting locations during voting hours, make giving food or drinks to a voter a misdemeanor, allow for unlimited challenges to voter registrations and eligibility, and grant state officials broad rights, including the ability to replace local election officials.
It would also shorten the runoff cycle from the current nine weeks to just four weeks and remove the elected secretary of state as chair of the state election board.
The Washington Post reports that this lawsuit is the first major voting rights case the Justice Department has filed under the Biden administration.
The official announcement from the Attorney General and the Justice Department is expected later Friday.
