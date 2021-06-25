UPDATE (CBS46) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has snapped back on Twitter against the new federal lawsuit field Friday against the state's voting law.
Kemp sent a series of tweets accusing the Biden Administration of "weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out their far-left agenda that undermines election integrity and empowers federal government overreach in our democracy."
Kemp tweeted that the lawsuit is "born out of the lies and misinformation the Biden administration has pushed against Georgia’s Election Integrity Act from the start."
Kemp went on to say that he fought the Obama Justice Department twice over election security and won.
"I look forward to going three for three to ensure it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia," he tweeted.
Atlanta Mayor Kiesha Lance Bottoms released the following statement:
“Georgia Senate Bill 202, and dozens like it across the country, represent a coordinated assault on voting rights and protections—disproportionately affecting communities of color and other minority groups. Thank you to the Department of Justice and the leadership of US Attorney General Merrick Garland for fighting for the fundamental right of equal access to the political process for all Georgians.”
United States Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux released the following statement:
“The Department of Justice’s lawsuit confirms what Georgians have known since March: SB 202 is a voter suppression bill that attempts to silence minority communities,” said Congresswoman Bourdeaux. “After record-breaking turnout at the voting booths, Republican members of the Georgia legislature changed the rules because they lost an election. I thank Attorney General Garland for reaffirming that any effort to suppress the vote will be met with swift and decisive action. This lawsuit follows the Senate’s failure to advance the For The People Act earlier this week, making it clear that our fight to protect the sacred right to vote is far from over.”
Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman released the following statement:
“We welcome the announcement of the U.S. Department of Justice that The United States will sue the State of Georgia, the Georgia Secretary of State, and the Georgia State Election Board over Senate Bill 202. SB202 is nothing more than an unlawful enactment of Jim-Crow-Racist legislation designed to stop black and brown people from voting, clearly in violation of federal law.
The action of the Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant AG Kristen Clarke (Civil Rights Division) shows that our own (Fulton County) initiative was the right thing to do. In March, the County formally adopted my Resolution, co-sponsored by Commissioners Hall and Arrington, which began the process to challenge the State of Georgia regarding SB202.
As I have mentioned before, we will not sit idly by and let our democracy be destroyed by right-wing, Jim-Crow racists. With today’s Justice Department announcement, combined with our Resolution, Fulton County will now have another opportunity to play a pivotal role in protecting everyone’s right to vote in Fulton County."
ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Justice Department is filing a federal lawsuit against the State of Georgia over its new voting restrictions, according to a report from the Washington Post.
The lawsuit alleges the new laws discriminate against Black Americans, according to the report.
The new law will limit drop boxes to the inside of early voting locations during voting hours, make giving food or drinks to a voter a misdemeanor, allow for unlimited challenges to voter registrations and eligibility, and grant state officials broad rights, including the ability to replace local election officials.
It would also shorten the runoff cycle from the current nine weeks to just four weeks and remove the elected secretary of state as chair of the state election board.
The Washington Post reports that this lawsuit is the first major voting rights case the Justice Department has filed under the Biden administration.
The official announcement from the Attorney General and the Justice Department is expected later Friday.
