UPDATE (CBS46) — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office says it is fully cooperating with the GBI regarding the incident.
They also say they are reviewing current policies, procedures, and training to ensure the safety and health of their population.
Additionally, the Sheriff's Offices says they immediately notified the resident population of the white powdery substance.
Initial story below.
_____________________________________________________________
The GBI says it is investigating the deaths of two inmates at the Gwinnett County Jail. They have been identified as 36-year-old Ian Longshore of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and 22-year-old Corey Bryant of Decatur, Georgia.
The two inmates were found unresponsive inside of their cell, according to the GBI.
Longshore was pronounced dead at the jail. Bryant was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
The GBI says that agents found a white powdery substance inside of their cell. It has been sent to their crime lab for testing.
On Sept. 6, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office requested an investigation by the GBI. Once complete, the case file will be provided to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's office for review.
