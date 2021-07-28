UPDATE (CBS46) — Gwinnett Police now say it was a woman who was found dead in Yellow River Park in Stone Mountain Wednesday morning.
Police say the woman was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. She has not yet been identified.
Police say they are currently exploring all motives in the case and are asking for your help if you have any information that can help them with the case. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
___________________________________________________________
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Gwinnett Police Department is investigating a homicide at Yellow River Park in Stone Mountain.
Details are limited at this time, but Gwinnett Police say officers responded to a call where a dead body had been located. While no other information has been released, police are treating it as a homicide.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information as soon as it comes in.
This story will be updated.
