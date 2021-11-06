UPDATE (CBS46)—The Henry County Police Department released the name of their officer, Paramhans Desai, 38, who was shot on Thursday when responding to a domestic call.
Police say Desai remains in critical condition and continues to fight for his life.
Officials share Desai's career in law enforcement spans throughout 17-years.
Desai worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections and the DeKalb County Police Department before joining the Henry County Police Department on October 19, 2020.
The officer is married and has two small children, and the police are asking to please keep the Desai family in your thoughts and prayers.
Investigators say Jackson is still at large, and the $30,000 reward is available upon information leading to his arrest.
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Henry County Police Department is trying to track down a man who they say shot a police officer who was investigating a domestic dispute in the area of Keys Ferry Road and Floresta Drive in McDonough.
Announced Friday evening, a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 22-year old Jordan Jackson.
The incident happened at about 6 p.m. Nov. 4.
Police said Jackson left the scene of the assault in a 2016 white Honda Civic with a Georgia license plate RXF0384.
Thursday night, GBI released a "Blue Alert" for Jackson. A "Blue Alert" is issued for a suspect believed to have seriously injured or killed a police officer.
Police say there's a warrant for his arrest for charges of aggravated assault.
Police say the police officer was initially transported to Atlanta Medical Center. He was reportedly transferred later to Grady Memorial Hospital.
As of Friday afternoon, the officer was in critical, but stable condition. The officer has not been identified.
Witnesses in the neighborhood describe hearing several gunshots.
One neighbor told us he sees Jackson drive by frequently, and believes he lives in the neighborhood.
Anyone with information about Jackson should call Det. Hansrote at 470-454-7623 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
