UPDATE (CBS46) — The Georgia Law Enforcement Organization has identified the officer killed in Holly Springs as Joe Burson.
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA (CBS46)—A Holly Springs police officer was killed late Wednesday night. The suspect is also dead.
According to a police spokesperson, the officer died while encountering a male suspect during a traffic stop. Police confirmed the officer died after he was dragged by the suspect’s car.
One male suspect, 29-year-old Ansy Dolce of Cherokee County, was shot and killed by an officer in the incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells CBS 46 the suspect was shot by the officer who was killed, but they are not sure which came first, the dragging or the gunshot.
More information is expected at a 2 p.m. news conference. CBS46 will air and stream that news conference live.
The incident happened near Hickory Road and New Light Road.
Hickory Rd. from New Light Rd. to Little Rd is closed for an active police investigation. That stretch of Hickory Road will likely remain closed throughout the morning. Please avoid that area if possible.— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) June 17, 2021
“We are in the process of notifying the officer's family members and attempting a positive identification of the suspect,” according to a statement from Holly Springs Police.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting at the request of the Holly Springs Police Department. A Holly Springs Police Officer has died. A male suspect has died. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UyVlcICWCV— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 17, 2021
CBS46 is working to get more on this developing story.
