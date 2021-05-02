UNION COUNTY, GA. (CBS46) - Multiple agencies responded to a home explosion on Sunday around 8:00 a.m.
It occurred near the area of Pauline Lane.
According to fire officials, the home is destroyed, and other homes were damaged.
Authorities tell CBS46 News there are two confirmed deaths and the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.
Pauline Lane is currently closed.
This is a developing story stay with CBS46 News for updates.
