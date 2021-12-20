ATLANTA (CBS46) — A homeowner is in shock after he said a man tried to break into his northwest Atlanta home and was shot Monday morning.
“Tried to break in through the side door and he caught the wrong end,” the homeowner said.
The homeowner didn’t want to have his face shown or his name used, but said there were three people home at the time of the shooting. He said they heard a loud banging on the side door of his West Lake Avenue home at around 10 a.m. The homeowner says his brother confronted the man and then shot him.
Police are investigating a shooting at a house on West Lake Ave where one person is dead. I spoke with the homeowner who says a man was trying to get into the house when the shooting happened. Full details coming up at 4/5pm on @cbs46 #crime #atlanta pic.twitter.com/zY6bsEfjv7— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) December 20, 2021
“It’s good that he’s alright, but it’s sad that he had to take somebody’s life.”
Police say they are working through the timeline of events.
“I can confirm that there is a deceased male approximately in his 20s, but we’re still in the early stages of the investigation,” said Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, Atlanta Police Homicide Commander.
A neighbor said there are a couple of puppies at the house that are worth a decent amount of money and could have been what the person was after.
“We don’t do nothing but charity events, toy drives, and feed the homeless,” said the homeowner.
The family, the homeowner said, is trying to rally around each other and support one another through this traumatic experience.
“My brother probably have to go through therapy and stuff like that, for grieving, that stuff [is] real.”
