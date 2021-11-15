Deadly crash on I-285 west at Bouldercrest Road
UPDATE (CBS46) — All lanes are now open on I-285 west before Bouldercrest Road. 

ATLANTA (CBS46) — I-285 west was suddenly shut down before Bouldercrest Road Monday morning after a crash in the area killed at least one person and injured multiple people.

Details are limited at this time. DeKalb County police are working to clear the scene. An investigation is underway. 

The interstate is not expected to reopen until after 7 a.m.

